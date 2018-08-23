Kings' Jake Muzzin: Set for training camp

Muzzin dealt with a shoulder injury toward the end of 2017-18, but is expected to be ready to go for the upcoming season, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muzzin was ineffective in his two playoff games following his return from injury, a good indication he was still feeling the effects of his shoulder issue. Now back to 100 percent, the blueliner figures to slot into the top pairing with Drew Doughty.