Kings' Jake Muzzin: Shining since returning from injury

Muzzin has marked the scoresheet in six of seven games since returning from injured reserve Jan. 18.

With Drew Doughty garnering the headlines, Muzzin often flies under the radar. However, the 28-year-old defenseman shouldn't. He's collected five goals, 24 assists, 104 shots, 30 PIM, 116 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating this season, after all. The cross-category production makes Muzzin an extremely valuable asset, and he could be undervalued in plenty of fantasy circles.