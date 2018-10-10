Kings' Jake Muzzin: Starting slowly in 2018-19
Muzzin has one point and an even plus-minus rating in three games so far.
Muzzin came out flying last season, scoring in six of the Kings' first seven contests, including six assists. However, he didn't finish last year very strong, scoring just 10 points in his final 25 games. Three games is nothing to be concerned about, but if the trend continues, there might be reason to worry. For now, keep using him if he's among your best options, but watch him carefully.
