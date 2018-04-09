Kings' Jake Muzzin: Status murky for postseason opener
Muzzin (upper body) is unsure of his chances to play Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This news pretty much comes as expected when considering that GM Rob Blake stated Friday that the team was hopeful Muzzin would be back for the beginning of the postseason. This situation is one that is certainly worth keeping tabs on, as Muzzin set a new career-high in points with 42 in 74 games this season. Additionally, the 29-year-old has a plethora of postseason experience, scoring seven goals, 20 points, and winning a Stanley Cup over the course of three playoff campaigns.
