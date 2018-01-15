Kings' Jake Muzzin: Status quo

Muzzin (undisclosed) will not be in action against the Sharks on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Muzzin remains on injured reserve and will miss his third straight outing due to his undisclosed ailment. Christian Folin will continue to deputize in the 28-year-old's stead, although Derek Forbort could also see an uptick in ice time.

