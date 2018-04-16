Kings' Jake Muzzin: Stepping into first pairing in return

Muzzin (upper body) participated in warmups and will skate against Vegas during Game 3 on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muzzin's been sidelined since March 26 with his injury, and with Los Angeles staring at a 2-0 hole, he certainly picked a good time to come back. The 29-year-old is slated to skate with Drew Doughty on the top pairing, and has enjoyed a fantastic 2017-18 -- he set a new career high with 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) and was plus-10, while also skating on the second power-play unit.