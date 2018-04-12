Kings' Jake Muzzin: Unavailable for Game 1

Muzzin (upper body) will not play in Game 1 against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Muzzin's absence is a big loss on the back end, especially from an offensive standpoint. The blueliner continues to nurse an upper-body issue that will cost him a fifth straight game. With Derek Forbort (lower body) also out, the Kings will put some unconventional bodies into a big situation in Game 1. Muzzin's next opportunity to return arrives Friday in Game 2.