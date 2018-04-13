Kings' Jake Muzzin: Wearing non-contact sweater

Muzzin (upper body) was sporting a non-contact jersey Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Considering Muzzin hasn't been cleared for contact, its pretty safe to assume he won't be in action for Game 2 versus the Golden Knights on Friday. The Kings will also be without Drew Doughty (suspension). In the 28-year-old Muzzin's stead, Kevin Gravel figures to slot into the lineup.