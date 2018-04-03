Kings' Jake Muzzin: Won't play Thursday

Muzzin (upper body) skated Tuesday but coach John Stevens ruled him out for Thursday's match against the Stars, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muzzin was placed on a week-to-week timetable a week ago, but the veteran blueliner's presence on the ice Tuesday suggests he may not be sidelined too much longer. With only one game remaining in the regular season, there's a decent chance the Kings rest him in the finale unless he's 100 percent healthy.

