Dvorak was selected 54th overall by the Kings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

There's a real chance Dvorak would have found himself in the late first-round discussion had injuries not limited him to 24 games for Liberec in Czechia's top league this past season and cost him a World Junior appearance. He managed just two assists in those games, which is remarkable considering he managed three points in five games which serving as Czechia's captain at the World U18's. Dvorak has elite size at 6-foot-5 and is more than willing to throw his body around. There's real concern how much offense Dvorak is going to provide moving forward, but he's shown an ability to consistently contribute to other areas. The big man makes for a worthy gamble for Los Angeles at this stage of the draft.