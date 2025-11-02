Reeder scored twice and added an assist in the University of Denver's 6-0 win over the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Saturday.

Reeder had his first big game of the season and is now at five points through eight outings. The 20-year-old winger had 21 points in 44 appearances last season, so it looks like his offense has taken a slight step up early in 2025-26. The Kings prospected, selected in the seventh round in 2024, faces an uphill battle to make the NHL some day, but he's doing alright in the NCAA for now.