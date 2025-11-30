Reeder registered three assists in the University of Denver's 6-5 overtime loss to the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Reeder has broken out in his sophomore year, posting four goals and eight assists over 15 appearances. The 20-year-old winger had 21 points in 44 outings during 2024-25. Reeder's playmaking is a positive that's been on display more this year, and the Kings prospect should continue to round out his game while playing for Denver.