Jenik was traded to the Kings from the Senators on Thursday in exchange for Samuel Bolduc.

Jenik is set to be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent after this season, since he will not have enough NHL games to be a restricted free agent. He is not eligible to play for the Kings for the rest of 2025-26 since this trade came after the NHL's trade deadline. Jenik will report to AHL Ontario after producing 17 points in 41 contests with AHL Belleville before the trade.