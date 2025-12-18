Woolley scored two goals in OHL London's 5-4 win over Owen Sound on Wednesday.

Woolley is in one of his better stretches of the season with three goals and five assists over his last eight outings. For the year, the defenseman is at eight goals, 22 points and a plus-11 rating over 31 appearances. The Kings prospect is on track to surpass his 28-point total from 68 regular-season games last year, but he's not projected to be a high-scoring blueliner as a professional.