Woolley scored a goal and added two assists in OHL London's 8-5 win over Saginaw on Saturday.

Woolley snapped his worst drought of the season (seven games) with his best effort of the year. On the year, he has six goals and 11 helpers, as well as a plus-11 rating and 32 PIM, through 24 appearances. The Kings prospect, a sixth-round pick from 2024, isn't known for his offense. He's a tough defenseman, but his playing style doesn't look to offer a high-scoring ceiling in the long run.