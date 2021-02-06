Anderson-Dolan was assigned to the Kings' taxi squad Saturday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.
Anderson-Dolan made his season debut Friday against Vegas, picking up four PIM and four hits in 12:40 of ice time. The 2017 second-round pick will likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the 2020-21 campaign.
