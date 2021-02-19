Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) will undergo further evaluation Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Anderson-Dolan temporarily exited Thursday's win over Arizona after taking a hard hit, but he was able to return and finish the game. Another update on the 21-year-old forward, who's picked up five points through six games this campaign, should surface prior to Saturday's clash with the Coyotes.
