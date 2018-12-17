Anderson-Dolan (wrist) was a full participant in Team Canada's practice Monday, indicating he's clear of his injury and ready to play, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

This won't have any impact on the Kings this season. Anderson-Dolan spent five games with the Kings this year before they decided it was best for him to head back to juniors. However, the fact the 19-year-old healed from his wrist injury this swiftly, and will get a chance to play with Team Canada and develop as a player, is a positive sign for his future.