Anderson-Dolan scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Anderson-Dolan put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 13:03 of the first period. The 21-year-old center worked in a fourth-line role Wednesday -- he only saw 9:43 of ice time, the third time in his last six outings he's been under the 10-minute mark. His goal snapped a 10-game point drought. Anderson-Dolan is up to 12 points, 35 shots on goal, 47 hits and a minus-6 rating through 30 contests.