Anderson-Dolan has drawn into the Kings' lineup for each of their last five contests.

That comes after Anderson-Dolan was a healthy scratch for eight consecutive games from Oct. 29-Nov. 12. His recent string of games played corresponds with Brendan Lemieux (lower body) missing the last five contests. Although Anderson-Dolan's getting into games now, his role is still limited. He's averaged just 9:59 of ice time over his last five games and 9:46 per contest in seven games this season. He has no points, six blocks and eight hits in 2022-23.