Anderson-Dolan scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Just 50 seconds after Kevin Labanc put the Sharks up 2-1, Anderson-Dolan responded with a game-tying goal. The tally was Anderson-Dolan's second in the last four games and his third goal of the season. He's added two helpers, 25 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating while primarily seeing bottom-six minutes through 19 outings.