Anderson-Dolan scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Anderson-Dolan set up Carl Grundstrom for a first-period tally. The two reversed roles in the third as the Kings pulled away with three goals in the final frame. Anderson-Dolan now has three points in four appearances in a third-line role, and he saw 2:08 on the power play Thursday. It appears the 21-year-old is here to stay for now, so dynasty managers may want to activate him. We'll still need to see a bit more from the Alberta native before he can be recommended in redraft formats.