Anderson-Dolan logged a season-high 1:08 of power-play ice time during Wednesday's 4-3 win against San Jose.

Anderson-Dolan also recorded 0:34 with the man advantage against Edmonton on Monday. Those two contests compare favorably to his season average of just 0:07 power-play ice time. Anderson-Dolan has three goals and six points in 30 contests this season, and he hasn't recorded a point in his last six games, but if the 23-year-old can keep this role with the man advantage then his offensive pace might increase.