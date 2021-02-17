Anderson-Dolan scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Anderson-Dolan continues to look comfortable in a third-line role -- he's picked up multiple points in each of the last two games. The 21-year-old center now has three goals and two helpers through five outings this season. He'll be a solid budget option in DFS going forward, while fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to keep an eye on his production.
