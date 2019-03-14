Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Goals in nine straight games
Anderson-Dolan scored twice, including the overtime winner, in WHL Spokane's 6-5 win over Kelowna on Wednesday.
Following a bit of a dry spell, JAD now has goals in nine straight games. While his numbers for the season aren't overwhelming (20 goals, 41 points in 31 games), Anderson-Dolan has slowly found his game after missing more than two months earlier in the season due to wrist surgery. With the aging Kings hoping to add more youth and speed to their lineup next year, JAD stands a great chance of carving out a full-time role in Los Angeles as a 20-year-old.
