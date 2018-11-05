Anderson-Dolan (wrist) is preparing to have surgery in Los Angeles and will miss six to eight weeks of action, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Anderson-Dolan (wrist) is one of LA's more impressive prospects and prior to going down with an injury, the 19-year-old had recorded two goals in as many games as a member of the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. While his junior status renders him ineligible for NHL action in 2018-19, Anderson-Dolan, the 41st pick in 2017 was hoping to play for Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championships. However, this injury could prevent him from doing that.

