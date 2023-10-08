Anderson-Dolan was waived by the Kings on Sunday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL.
Anderson-Dolan played in 46 games with the Kings last season, tallying seven goals and 12 points. The 24-year-old forward will start the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Ontario if he clears waivers, where he'll serve as a depth option for Los Angeles.
