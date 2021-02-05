Anderson-Dolan was recalled from the taxi squad Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Anderson-Dolan has bounced around between the taxi squad and AHL Ontario but hasn't suited up for a game yet this season. The 21-year-old center has one NHL point in nine career games since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
