Anderson-Dolan scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, logged five hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
All of that, and in just 11:43 of ice time. Anderson-Dolan didn't have a point in his last 19 NHL games dating back to May 5, 2021. The 23-year-old has played in six straight contests in a bottom-six role. He's contributed 15 shots on net, 13 hits, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances this season.
