Anderson-Dolan scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Anderson-Dolan tallied at 17:21 of the first period to get the Kings on the board. The 21-year-old continues to be a solid depth scorer this year, with nine points, 20 shots on net and 34 hits through 17 contests. Anderson-Dolan will likely fill a middle-six role during the last month of the campaign, which could give him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.