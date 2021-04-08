Anderson-Dolan scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Anderson-Dolan tallied at 17:21 of the first period to get the Kings on the board. The 21-year-old continues to be a solid depth scorer this year, with nine points, 20 shots on net and 34 hits through 17 contests. Anderson-Dolan will likely fill a middle-six role during the last month of the campaign, which could give him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Stuffs in rebound•
-
Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Pair of helpers in return•
-
Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Returning to action•
-
Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Activated off IR•
-
Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Skates in non-contact jersey•
-
Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Resumes skating•