Anderson-Dolan made his season debut in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Anderson-Dolan registered a hit and two blocks in 7:31 of ice time. Until Tuesday's game he had been a healthy scratch. He excelled in the AHL last season, scoring 24 goals and 47 points in 54 contests, but he's not expected to do much of anything offensively with the Kings as long as his role is so limited.