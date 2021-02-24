Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) has been shifted to injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Anderson-Dolan had already been ruled out for at least five games, so his move to IR is mostly a formality at this point. The former WHL Spokane standout will aim to return March 3 at home against Arizona.
