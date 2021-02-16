Anderson-Dolan was activated from the taxi squad Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Anderson-Dolan is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Wild. The 21-year-old has been skating in the bottom six in addition to some power-play time, recording three points and 10 hits through four games.
