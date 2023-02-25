Anderson-Dolan recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Anderson-Dolan has played in the last two games with Trevor Moore (upper body) unavailable. Over his last nine contests, Anderson-Dolan has played fairly well with four goals and two assists. The 23-year-old forward is up to a career-high 12 points with 53 shots on net, 52 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 42 outings this season. He's still in a fourth-line role, so he's not likely to add much to fantasy rosters.