Anderson-Dolan scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Anderson-Dolan is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and an assist in that span. He deflected in an Alexander Edler shot at 2:28 of the first period to give the Kings a lead they never relinquished Saturday. Anderson-Dolan is up to seven tallies, four helpers, 52 shots on net, 51 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 39 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.