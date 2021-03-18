Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) notched two assists and four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Anderson-Dolan missed 12 games with his injury, but his return provided a spark to the Kings' third line. His trio with Trevor Moore and Carl Grundstrom combined for five points Wednesday. Anderson-Dolan has seven points in as many contests this year. He's virtually locked into a middle-six role -- he skated a season-high 17:00 during Wednesday's game. Fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to check the waiver wire to see if the 21-year-old is available.