Anderson-Dolan scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

It was the first goal of the season in 19 NHL games for the 24-year-old, and the first shortie of his career. Anderson-Dolan has been in the Los Angeles lineup for nine straight games, his longest stretch of the campaign, but he has just two points during that time and only four points on the season, as he remains stuck in a checking-line role when he's not in the press box.