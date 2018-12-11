Anderson-Dolan (wrist) -- who is at Canada's World Junior Championship selection camp -- has been cleared to return to practice, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Anderson-Dolan still doesn't have the green light to absorb contact, but he appears to be heading in the right direction. The Calgary native could be ready in time for the 2019 World Junior Championship at the end of December, after which he will rejoin WHL Spokane for the remainder of the season.