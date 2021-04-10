Anderson-Dolan scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Anderson-Dolan's tally early in the third period cut the Sharks' lead to 3-2, but the Kings never got any closer. The 21-year-old has reached the 10-point mark in 18 games. He's added 21 shots on net and 35 hits with a minus-2 rating in a middle-six role that could carry some fantasy value in deeper redraft formats. Dynasty managers should hold onto the second-round pick from 2017, since he's just getting started.