Anderson-Dolan signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Los Angeles on Saturday.

Anderson-Dolan produced seven goals, 12 points, 61 hits in 46 appearances with the Kings last season. He should get a chance to play regularly at the NHL level in 2023-24 after Los Angeles dealt forwards Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari to Winnipeg on Tuesday in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade.