The Kings recalled Anderson-Dolan from AHL Ontario to their active roster Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thursday marked the first time that the 21-year-old was added to the active roster this season, as he went pointless across five games at the NHL level last year. Anderson-Dolan could see action in Thursday's game against the Avalanche, replacing Michael Amadio in the process.
