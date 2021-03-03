Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) has started skating on his own, but he's still expected to miss LA's next three games at a minimum, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Although Anderson-Dolan's return doesn't necessarily seem imminent, he's a player worth keeping tabs on, as he's been highly productive when healthy this season, having racked up three goals and five points through just six games. Another update on the 21-year-old rookie's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.
