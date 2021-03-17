Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Anderson-Dolan was activated off injured reserve Wednesday afternoon and will make his return to the lineup against St. Louis following a 12-game absence. The 21-year-old forward has notched three goals and five points in six games this campaign.
