Anderson-Dolan is likely to be sent back to WHL Spokane, his junior team, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Anderson-Dolan has one point in five contests this season with Los Angeles, but the Kings appear to have decided there's no need to rush him when he can play another season of juniors. He probably won't be contributing to fantasy rosters again this season, but dynasty players might want to keep him around, as he'll likely be a solid contributor for the Kings sooner rather than later.