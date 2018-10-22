Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Returning to Spokane
Anderson-Dolan is likely to be sent back to WHL Spokane, his junior team, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Anderson-Dolan has one point in five contests this season with Los Angeles, but the Kings appear to have decided there's no need to rush him when he can play another season of juniors. He probably won't be contributing to fantasy rosters again this season, but dynasty players might want to keep him around, as he'll likely be a solid contributor for the Kings sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.