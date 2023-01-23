Anderson-Dolan scored two goals on five shots and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Anderson-Dolan snapped a nine-game point drought in a big way. Both of his goals came off of assists from Kevin Fiala as the two wingers showed a little chemistry on the third line. Anderson-Dolan is still trying to find his consistency at the NHL level. He's produced five goals, three assists, 43 shots on net, 46 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 34 outings this season.