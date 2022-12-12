Anderson-Dolan scored a goal in the Kings' 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus on Sunday.

Anderson-Dolan snapped his four-game point drought, bringing him up to two goals and four points in 16 games this season. Entering Sunday's contest, he was averaging just 10:29 of ice time. His role isn't expected to increase meaningfully as the season progresses, and Anderson-Dolan consequently shouldn't be expected to do much offensively.