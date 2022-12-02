Anderson-Dolan produced an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Anderson-Dolan passed to Samuel Fagemo, who set up Carl Grundstrom on the Kings' third goal. All three of Anderson-Dolan's points this season have come in the last four games, though he remains confined to a bottom-six role with little chance to move up in the lineup. The 23-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 11 contests.