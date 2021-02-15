Anderson-Dolan shifted to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Anderson-Dolan has three points through four games this season. He's stabilized the Kings' third-line center job, so expect him back on the active roster ahead of Tuesday's scheduled game versus the Wild.
