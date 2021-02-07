Anderson-Dolan was activated from the taxi squad Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Anderson-Dolan will play in a second straight game, as he'll center the fourth line in Sunday's matchup against the Golden Knights. The 21-year-old logged 12:40 of ice time and four hits in Friday's meeting between the two teams.
