Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Shuffled to minors
Anderson-Dolan was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Anderson-Dolan continues to move back and forth between the AHL and NHL levels in paper transactions. He hasn't dressed in an NHL game since Oct. 14.
